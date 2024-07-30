Beaver County residents lose power after tree falls on power lines

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A tree came crashing down in a Beaver County neighborhood and knocked out power for nearby residents on Tuesday.

According to one of the homeowners on Stephens Street in Ambridge, the tree came down during Tuesday morning's rain. It just missed several cars parked on the street. Fortunately, there was no real damage.

Brandon Fields' camera caught the moment the tree fell right outside his house just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The car that belonged to his grandfather was almost in the path of destruction. He grabbed the keys and thought about moving it.

"You could hear (neighbors) saying it's creaking. It's cracking. I stayed put and it was a good idea," Fields told KDKA-TV.

Then, the tree fell into the street and ripped down power lines. But luck was with Fields on Tuesday morning. The tree would have smashed his partner's car if they were home at the time.

No one was injured and no homes appeared to have any damage. Fields said that Duquesne Light crews were on the street within an hour. They spent the afternoon putting in new utility poles and reconnecting lines. With a humid afternoon and no power, Fields just had to wait it out.

"I'm going to have to survive with that for a few hours. Happy it didn't hurt anything or anyone," Fields said.

According to the Duquesne Light outage map, it appears the issue has been resolved.