Beaver County native and Cortez Colorado Police Sergeant Michael Moran to be laid to rest

CORTEZ, Colo. (KDKA) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Cortez, Colorado Police Sergeant Michael Moran, a Beaver County native.

Sgt. Moran was killed in the line of duty this past week and will be laid to rest on Wednesday morning in Colorado.

Sergeant Michael Moran, a police officer in Cortez, Colo., was shot and killed after making a traffic stop last week.

Moran died after exchanging gunfire with suspects on Wednesday and one suspect died on the scene and a second suspect was taken into custody. Moran was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

"He was a good boy. We had conversations he wouldn't have had with other people," said Wendy Robison, a friend of Moran's.

After surviving two combat tours in Iraq, Moran spoke to his old friend and now New Brighton Police Chief Ronald Walton, telling him he was going to Colorado and the Cortez City Police Department.

Moran quickly moved up the ranks, becoming a sergeant and K-9 handler in Cortez, before losing his life.

He was 46 years old.

Donations to his family can be made Through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation at this link.