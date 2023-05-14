Beaver County jury finds man guilty of molesting 2 children

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A jury in Beaver County has found a man guilty of multiple charges after he was convicted of molesting two children.

The investigation started in 2019 following a call to the Pa. ChildLine.

That's when police said they discovered Eduardo Aviles, 37, had been raping two children for several years.

He was found guilty this week in over two dozen counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and rape of a child less than thirteen years old.

He is currently behind bars at the Beaver County Jail.