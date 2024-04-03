Beaver County Humane Society urgently seeking fosters for dogs with shelter at capacity

Beaver County Humane Society wants to help cats get spayed or neutered

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- With its shelter at capacity, the Beaver County Humane Society is urgently seeking fosters.

The humane society has seen a sharp increase in stray dogs, along with several recently seized by humane officers, and leaders say they're running out of space.

"We're literally running out of cage space," said shelter manager Cailin Rankin in a news release. "We've experienced an influx of stray dogs in addition to several dogs recently confiscated from unsafe conditions by our Humane Society Police Officers."

On top of that, the humane society regularly accepts dogs, cats and other pets from owners who want to surrender them. There are currently 43 dogs at the shelter, and there are 66 owners on a wait list to surrender their dogs.

"We never know how many stray dogs will come in on a given day, and we must be prepared to provide them with the care they need," Rankin said.

When people foster, the humane society says it frees up space to rescue other animals, and it gives the pups a break from being in an isolating kennel.

The rescue says it facilitates short-term and long-term fosters. Short-term is usually a two-week period while long-term lasts until the animal is adopted. Foster families get all the supplies they need, like food, blankets, crates, toys and any necessary medical supplies.

Anyone interested in fostering can go online to apply or call 724-775-5801 ext. 117 to learn more about fostering. There are 22 dogs at the shelter currently ready for their forever homes.