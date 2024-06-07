Beaver County Drug Task Force raids home in Center Township, 2 people detained

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - In an upscale Beaver County neighborhood, residents were woken up to the sound of police raiding a home on Friday.

One neighbor described what she called "an army of police officers" descending on a home on Radcliff Drive followed by an announcement telling residents to stay in their homes.

Investigators said Center Township Police and members of the Beaver County Drug Task Force were on the scene this morning as part of a search warrant execution at the home.

It's one of what police have called a months-long narcotics investigation. That's when detectives spent the morning taking potential evidence from the home.

"Some drug operations have evolved to the point they'll tuck into a bedroom community that they might think it's a smaller community that we don't have eyes on," said Chief Aldo Legge of the Center Township Police. "It was due to information being shared by other agencies and jurisdictions in the area that gave us pieces of the puzzle that led us here."

At least two people were detained for questioning, however, those individuals' names have not been released, and what, if any, role they played in this is unknown.

