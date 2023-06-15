2 men arrested in Beaver County Dollar General robberies

MIDLAND, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two men are facing charges after allegedly robbing two Dollar Generals in Beaver County.

State police said a man entered the Dollar General on Frankfort Road in Raccoon Township on May 27 and asked the cashier for change. When the cashier took out the cash drawer, police said the suspect went behind the counter, shoved the worker and stole the entire drawer.

On June 13, police said a man walked into the Dollar General on State Route 168, pulled out a handgun and held two employees at gunpoint while stealing cash and cigarettes.

Police said investigators identified 58-year-old Tyrone Johnson and 39-year-old Michael Anthony, both from Midland, as suspects.

They were arrested on Wednesday without incident, police said.