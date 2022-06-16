Police: Baden dog owner arrested after husky left outside dies from heat

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A dog owner is facing charges after the Beaver County Humane Society said a husky was left outside during a heat advisory, leading to its death.

Baden police said they got a call about a husky that was reportedly tethered outside with a muzzle and no access to shade or water on Wednesday afternoon when the feels like temperatures were hitting 100 degrees.

The dog was taken to the vet but had to be euthanized due to supposed heat stroke, police said.

The humane society said Di Xiao is facing two felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and four misdemeanor counts of cruelty and neglect to animals in connection with the dog's death.

It's illegal in Pennsylvania for a dog to be left outside for more than half an hour when temperatures are 90 degrees or higher, and dogs must have access to water and shade, the humane society said.

During hot weather, the humane society said owners should keep their dogs indoors, give them water and shade, avoid hot cars and hot pavement and keep an eye on outdoor animals.

If you see a similar incident, the humane society said its officers can be reached Monday through Friday 9 to 5 at 724-775-7501 x110. If it's during their off-hours or it's an emergency, call 911.