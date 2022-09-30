Beaver County cracker plant being monitored by environmental groups
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Shell cracker plant in Beaver County is getting closer to being fully operational.
And the plant workers aren't the only ones getting ready. Environmental groups said they're watching closely and monitoring the area around the plant.
The Observer-Reporter said the advocates wanted to have an environmental "baseline" before full operations begin.
