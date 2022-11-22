Beaver County child rape suspect arrested in Florida

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for allegedly raping a child has been arrested in Florida.

HAPPENING NOW: Fugitive out of Pennslyvania arrested by @WCSOFL District 4 deputies in Santa Rosa Beach.



Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, has active felony warrants out of Ambridge Borough Police Dept. on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12. pic.twitter.com/MNqbGMe90Q — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) November 21, 2022

The Walton County Sheriff's Office in Florida said Monday that Elvin Diaz-Figueroa, 38, was arrested in Santa Rosa Beach. Law enforcement said he has active felony warrants out of Ambridge, Beaver County on multiple counts of rape and sexual assault of a minor under the age of 12.

He was taken to the Walton County Jail, where he will await extradition to Beaver County.