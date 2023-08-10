Ambridge man facing charges after 14-month-old girl scalded by hot water in bathtub

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after allegedly scalding a 14-month-old girl in a bathtub in Ambridge.

According to court records, doctors found first-, second-, and third-degree burns covering nearly 30 percent of the baby's body.

Ambridge police recently arrested 21-year-old Corday Davis of McKees Rocks, saying he's responsible for severely burning the baby while giving her a bath.

Davis is facing multiple charges — including aggravated assault and for endangering the welfare of a child — in connection with the incident at a home in Economy Village on July 11.

In the criminal complaint, officers said the child's mother told them Davis was caring for the child while she was at work, something he had done "numerous times" in past months. He was the only person at her home at the time.

According to the mother and medical staff at Ohio's Akron Children's Hospital and Burn Center, Davis said he "stepped away for 'five seconds' to gather items for her diaper bag," but "when he returned, he found the baby standing near the edge of the tub, silent and shaking." He said as he dried her off, "(the baby's) skin (started) sliding off her body."

The child went to two local hospitals before EMS crews flew her to Akron. Ambridge police didn't learn about the incident for about 13 hours until receiving a call from a social worker in Akron.

Doctors told investigators the baby suffered second- and third-degree burns to her "face, head area ... buttocks, legs, and arm areas," which "required multiple skin grafts and surgeries."

They also discovered a fracture to her hand and a severe bruise in her left ear.

Physicians at more than one hospital said, "None of the stories provided by Davis were a plausible explanation for any of the injuries," and "with a reasonable degree of medical certainty, (the) child was the victim of child abuse ... left with permanent disfigurement and scars for the rest of her life."

In speaking with officers, Davis told them, "he had not set the drain plug so the water would run and continuously drain." He said when he returned the water "was set to all hot," and alleged "the (child) was able to stand up in the tub, manipulate the water control handle turning the water to all hot." Doctors told investigators that was "not a plausible explanation."

Eventually, officers reviewed text messages on Davis' phone, which admitted to the crime, saying "he would leave town before going to jail for hurting a baby."

Family members declined an interview but told KDKA-TV that about a month after the incident, the baby is up and running around as she continues to recover.

Davis remains in jail on $950,000 bail.