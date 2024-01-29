Beaver Co. Polar Plunge participants raise over $158,000 for Pa. Special Olympics

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- More than 600 people took a freezing dip into the river on Sunday as part of this year's Beaver County Polar Plunge!

The event is held each year as a fundraiser for the county's team being sent to the Pennsylvania Special Olympics.

Those participating raise money leading up to the plunge and this year, contributions totaled more than $158,000.