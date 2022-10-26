Beautification and 'spookification:' Hopewell Township family recognized for decorations
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Halloween decorations can do a lot, especially when they take a street from an ordinary bore and snore to a spook and a scare.
That's exactly why Hopewell Township recognized one family along Clairmont Court for its amazing display.
The lights and decorations are a great treat for anyone passing through the neighborhood.
Congratulations to Brian and Lori Hufnagel for winning Hopewell's Beautification Award.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.