Watch CBS News
Local News

Beautification and 'spookification:' Hopewell Township family recognized for decorations

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hopewell Township family wins award for Halloween decorations
Hopewell Township family wins award for Halloween decorations 00:21

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Halloween decorations can do a lot, especially when they take a street from an ordinary bore and snore to a spook and a scare. 

That's exactly why Hopewell Township recognized one family along Clairmont Court for its amazing display. 

hopewellhalloween.jpg

The lights and decorations are a great treat for anyone passing through the neighborhood. 

Congratulations to Brian and Lori Hufnagel for winning Hopewell's Beautification Award. 

First published on October 26, 2022 / 4:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.