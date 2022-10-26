Beautification and 'spookification:' Hopewell Township family recognized for decorations

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Halloween decorations can do a lot, especially when they take a street from an ordinary bore and snore to a spook and a scare.

That's exactly why Hopewell Township recognized one family along Clairmont Court for its amazing display.

The lights and decorations are a great treat for anyone passing through the neighborhood.

Congratulations to Brian and Lori Hufnagel for winning Hopewell's Beautification Award.