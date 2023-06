ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Ross Township Police say that a bear was seen in the North Hills recently.

In a video shared on social media, police say the bear was seen snacking in someone's backyard in the area of Highland Pines Drive, just off of Perry Highway.

Bear sighting. This little guy was seen grabbing a snack in a resident’s backyard this evening in the area of Highland Pines Drive. Attached are two links with more information about black bears. The first link is to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website. The second link is to BearWise, a website that provides information to help homeowners, businesses and communities learn to coexist with bears. Edited. We’ve decided to attach a third link for some comic relief. https://www.pgc.pa.gov/Wildlife/WildlifeSpecies/BlackBear/Pages/default.aspx https://bearwise.org https://fb.watch/lgKD2BMeXJ/?mibextid=MnnKW6 Posted by Ross Township Police Department on Monday, June 19, 2023

Police are reminding the public to exercise caution and to remain aware of how to stay safe during times of the year where bears can frequently be spotted.