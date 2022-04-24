Italian Sons And Daughters Of American pushing Gainey Administration to uncover Columbus statue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There is a new effort underway to uncover the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America are pushing the new Ed Gainey Administration to block the removal of the 50-foot statue and uncover it.

In the fall of 2020, the Pittsburgh Art Commission voted to uproot the statue with former Mayor Bill Peduto approving of the decision.

"We can use it as a teaching moment, you can do so many good things with this in Schenley Park, to have this magnificent statue wrapped up in plastic is just disgraceful," one said.

The judge asked the organization and city leaders to submit settlement proposals in hopes that the two sides can reach a compromise.