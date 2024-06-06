What does the closure of battery 15 mean for the Mon Valley?

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KKDA) — U.S. Steel is trying to put people at ease about what a battery shutdown at its Clairton Coke Works could mean for people who live and work in the Mon Valley.

The Clairton plant dominates the Mon Valley, both economically, and for the health of its neighbors.

"It wasn't until I got older that I really recognized how it affected my life," Qiyam Ansari of Valley Clean Air Now said.

Ansari said a doctor told him his asthma is a direct result of pollutants from the plant. The amount of those pollutants has permanently decreased thanks to the shutdown of battery 15.

"As someone who lives in the valley, I think it a good thing that they shut it down," Ansari said.

Ansari, who runs the non-profit organization Valley Clean Air Now, which provides free air filters, said his feelings are still complicated.

"It's a little sad that they are shutting it down permanently. I think it echoes sentiments of not wanting to invest in the plant," Ansari said.

The concern was laid out by Don Furko, former United Steelworkers Local 1557 union president. Furko said another battery shutdown could lead to job losses, a worry shared by restaurant workers who rely on the plant for customers.

"We can't afford to lose no more batteries at all," said Scott Schilling, who works near the plant.

U.S. Steel disagrees with the assessment that it is not investing in the plant. U.S. Steel said it has invested $750 million into its Mon Valley operations in the last five years.

At the Clairton facility, U.S. Steel says it's invested $17.5 million in process improvements and upgrades not required by its legal settlement. The company said in a statement, "At U.S. Steel there are more than 3,000 hardworking men and women who strive every day to make essential steel in a way that complies with environmental regulations."

Ansari said more should be done to modernize the plant. He says it could include switching to the significantly cleaner electric arc furnaces, which U.S. Steel uses at its Arkansas plant

"That is the best thing that we could hope for," Ansari said. "If we did that, we would have a brand new plant. We could guarantee there would be jobs here."

"They make a lot of money. I think they can afford to invest in the place that got them started," Ansari added.

U.S. Steel said the company invests more than $100 million a year in environmental compliance efforts. A spokesperson also told KDKA-TV that the company believes the settlement will let them move forward with updates to its facilities