Bass Pro Shops to open first Pittsburgh-area location

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh area is getting its first Bass Pro Shops location.

The company announced plans Friday for a "new destination retail super store" at the Newbury Market development in South Fayette Township.

The 100,000-square-foot Outdoor World is "envisioned as a tribute to the great sporting heritage of the region and a celebration of the sportsmen and women of western Pennsylvania," combining retail with entertainment, outdoor education and conservation, Bass Pro Shops said in a news release.

In addition to hunting and fishing gear, the store will sell equipment for outdoor activities like hiking, backpacking and camping. There will also be a nature and gift center that sells "outdoor-themed" items, including Big Cedar Home & Cabin decor and accessories.

"It's an honor to serve the sportsmen and women in the Pittsburgh area, with genuine friendly, expert service and to help outfit them for adventures as they enjoy Pennsylvania's great outdoors," said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris in a statement.

Morris, who Bass Pro Shops calls "The Walt Disney of the Outdoors," is known for creating immersive experiences that connect customers to nature. Bass Pro Shops feature large aquariums stocked with native fish, thousands of local antiques and artifacts, hundreds of wildlife mounts and murals.

Bass Pro Shops was founded in 1972 when Morris began selling tackle out of his father's liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. While Bass Pro Shops has two stores in the state, this location will be western Pennsylvania's first.

The South Fayette location is expected to open in early 2026.