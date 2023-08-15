Watch CBS News
Local News

Basketball-sized hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg has neighbors concerned

By Royce Jones

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Basketball-sized hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg worries neighbors
Basketball-sized hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg worries neighbors 01:55

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Some new residents on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg are generating a lot of buzz.

"They definitely will attack you," Thaddeus Crumbley said. "I hit one the other day and got stung right here, and they don't die."

Hundreds of hornets have built a nest at an abandoned home right above Crumbley's front door. 

Wilkinsburg hornet's nest
A hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg is concering to residents. KDKA

"They got me on lockdown," Crumbley said.

When he and his wife first noticed the nest, he said it was roughly the size of a ketchup bottle. It has since grown to the size of a basketball.

He said the hornets have become a concern, especially for the safety of the kids who play outside in the yard.

"My grandkids come and I'm like, come in the house, or let's go to Melon Park. There's no playing up here," Crumbley said. "I can't even come out, sit down, or barbeque, none of that stuff."

Crumbley said the home has been vacant for about nine months, and the pests have been there for two. 

He added that they have been unable to locate the homeowner. They have contacted the borough and the police, but the nest continues to grow.

"The police just say call the borough," Crumbley said. "The borough ain't done nothing."

Crumbley said he feels nervous to disturb the nest for fear of being attacked. He said an exterminator quoted him $300 to remove the nest, but he can't afford it.

Crumbley also said he feels considering the hornet house is not his, the burden of evicting these pests should not fall on him. He hopes by sharing his story, somebody will help.

KDKA-TV reached out to the borough Monday to see what, if anything, there is that it can do but did not immediately hear back.

Royce Jones
Royce Jones

Royce Jones joined the KDKA news team as a freelance reporter in January 2020. Royce covers a variety of story topics from breaking news, crime and human interest to the strange/unusual. No matter the story, Royce will meet the challenge head-on.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 11:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.