Basketball-sized hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg has neighbors concerned

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Some new residents on Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg are generating a lot of buzz.

"They definitely will attack you," Thaddeus Crumbley said. "I hit one the other day and got stung right here, and they don't die."

Hundreds of hornets have built a nest at an abandoned home right above Crumbley's front door.

A hornet's nest in Wilkinsburg is concering to residents. KDKA

"They got me on lockdown," Crumbley said.

When he and his wife first noticed the nest, he said it was roughly the size of a ketchup bottle. It has since grown to the size of a basketball.

He said the hornets have become a concern, especially for the safety of the kids who play outside in the yard.

"My grandkids come and I'm like, come in the house, or let's go to Melon Park. There's no playing up here," Crumbley said. "I can't even come out, sit down, or barbeque, none of that stuff."

Crumbley said the home has been vacant for about nine months, and the pests have been there for two.

He added that they have been unable to locate the homeowner. They have contacted the borough and the police, but the nest continues to grow.

"The police just say call the borough," Crumbley said. "The borough ain't done nothing."

Crumbley said he feels nervous to disturb the nest for fear of being attacked. He said an exterminator quoted him $300 to remove the nest, but he can't afford it.

Crumbley also said he feels considering the hornet house is not his, the burden of evicting these pests should not fall on him. He hopes by sharing his story, somebody will help.

KDKA-TV reached out to the borough Monday to see what, if anything, there is that it can do but did not immediately hear back.