Barricaded subject prompts lockdown of Burchfield Primary School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Burchfield Primary School is on lockdown after a man was barricaded in his home on Friday morning.

According to Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank, the man locked himself in his home on Oakmoor Drive, which is right behind the primary school.

Police tell KDKA it began as a domestic incident inside the home, and the wife and children were able to get out of the home, but the man remains inside.

They are asking the public to avoid the area as SWAT response teams are on the scene.

They are also telling parents that there is no threat to the school and that parents should not come to the school.

At this time, it is unknown if there are any injuries.

Stay tuned to this story as it develops.