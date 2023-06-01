Watch CBS News
Barn fire in Frazer Township under investigation

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Several firefighters responded to a blaze on Log Cabin Road in Frazer Township overnight. 

No injuries were reported and no people were trapped inside. 

A neighbor said the fire was in a barn and it's not known if the animals inside were able to get out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on June 1, 2023 / 4:50 AM

