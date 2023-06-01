Barn fire in Frazer Township under investigation
FRAZER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Several firefighters responded to a blaze on Log Cabin Road in Frazer Township overnight.
No injuries were reported and no people were trapped inside.
A neighbor said the fire was in a barn and it's not known if the animals inside were able to get out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
