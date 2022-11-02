Watch CBS News
Barcelona Wine Bar opening location in Cultural District at former site of Sharp Edge Bistro

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A wine bar and tapas restaurant will soon be coming to downtown Pittsburgh, opening in the former Sharp Edge Bistro's location along Penn Avenue. 

Barcelona Wine Bar will be the newest restaurant to open in the Cultural District, and is expected to do so sometime next year.

The restaurant will offer a menu featuring Mediterranean, Spanish, and South American cuisines in addition to extensive Spanish wine menu. 

Barcelona Wine Bar currently has locations in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and in a number of other states, including Connecticut, Georgia, Tennessee, and Virginia.

CBRE, the landlord for the building that Barcelona Wine Bar will occupy says that the restaurant's arrival kicks off a long list of high profile restaurants coming to Downtown Pittsburgh. 

The space Barcelona Wine Bar will move into has been unoccupied since Sharp Edge chose not to renew its lease near the end of 2020, citing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

