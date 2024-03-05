'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' coming to Pavilion at Star Lake this summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - 'Barbie,' the smash-hit film based on the iconic doll that debuted last summer, will hit the road in a touring fashion.

"The film will be accompanied by live music from The Barbie Land Sinfonietta, a special presentation from Orchestrator and Executive Producer Macy Schmidt's all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra," according to a Live Nation press release.

Pittsburgh-area fans eager to travel to Barbie Land will have the opportunity to do so when the concert comes to The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 10.

"We can't wait for fans of all ages to join us in this immersive experience, celebrating the biggest movie of 2023 and bringing the magic of Barbie to life like never before," said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. "The incredible talents of Macy Schmidt and The Barbie Land Sinfonietta guarantee an unparalleled and unforgettable adventure."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 8. Click here for more information.