Here are the women chosen for Barbie's newest role model dolls

It's Women's History Month, and to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 and Barbie's 65th birthday on March 9, the doll brand has announced it is adding new dolls to its Role Models collection, based on real-life singers and actresses from around the world. They're not for sale – a one-of-a-kind doll was made for each of the honored women.

The dolls are meant to introduce "girls to remarkable women's stories to show them you can be anything," according to Mattel. Here are the women chosen to be the next Barbie role models.

1. Viola Davis

The American actress is a Juilliard graduate who went on to become an EGOT recipient, having earned an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony. She is known for her roles in "Fences," "The Help" and "The Woman King." She was also on Time's list of most influential people in 2017. But Davis is more than just an actress.

She and her husband, Julius Tennon, founded JuVee, a production company focused on giving a "voice to the voiceless," says Mattel.

Barbie has added new dolls to its Role Model collection, based on women from around the world. Barbie

2. Shania Twain

The Canadian singer is a five-time Grammy winner known for hits like "You're Still the One" and "Man! I Feel Like A Woman!" She has sold more than 100 million albums world wide, becoming the top-selling country-pop artist of all time and recently went on a high-grossing tour in 2023. She also has an upcoming residency in Las Vegas, starting in May.

Twain shared a post about her new Barbie on social media Wednesday, saying she was honored to be recognized.

"Pinch me," she wrote. "All I've wanted to do my whole life is tell stories of empowerment, independence and self-expression through my songwriting, getting to do that and inspire women and girls along the way is the dream... everything else is a beautiful bonus!"

Canadian singer Shania Twain holding her Barbie Role Model doll. Barbie

3. Helen Mirren

The British actress is known for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in "The Queen," which earned her a best actress win at the 2007 Academy Awards, as well as for roles in films such as "The Madness of King George," "Hitchcock" and "Red."

Mirren also supports many organizations for women and children, according to Mattel.

She also holds a previous connection to Barbie, serving as the narrator in the "Barbie the Movie," which topped the box office last year.

Dame Helen Mirren holding her one-of-a-kind Barbie. Ryan Schude

4. Kylie Minogue

The Australian-born singer has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has won two Grammys. Her hit 2023 song "Padam Padam" reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Chart and her album "Tension" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Chart.

Her Barbie is dressed in red, paying homage to Minogue's costumes in the "Padam Padam" music video.

"Look at Padam Barbie," she wrote in a post debuting the doll on social media. "Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now."

Australian-born singer Kylie Minogue is one of four women chosen by Barbie to be role models. "Baby Kylie would NOT believe this is happening right now," she wrote on social media. Barbie

Other Barbie role models

In addition to the four entertainers added to the Barbie Role Models line, Mattel also honored four other women from around the world: Lila Avilés, a Mexican director, producer, and screenwriter; Maira Gomez, a Brazilian content creator; Nicole Fujita, a Japanese model; and Enissa Amani, a Germany comedian.

Previous Barbies in the collection include producer Shonda Rhimes, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, singer Celia Cruz, skateboarder Sky Brown and tennis star Naomi Osaka.