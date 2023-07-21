'Barbenheimer:' Pittsburghers head to theaters for double feature of big releases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Whether you're in the mood for a story about a blonde bombshell or one about the father of the atomic bomb, you could find yourself at the movie theater this weekend for the first time in a while.

KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to people experiencing the "Barbenheimer" hype firsthand.

At MovieScoop's Waterworks Cinema Friday, it's a sea of pink and giant SUVs. Leann Merritt packed eight little girls into her Yukon XL, but she's here for two things.

"I'm excited to see Ryan Gosling," said Merritt. "And a few hours of quiet while the kids watch the movie."

"Barbie" watchers will get 1 hour and 54 minutes to relax and escape everyday life, while Oppenheimer viewers can top that at 3 hours.

Alyssa Croney said it's a welcome escape.

"Very nice and I can tell you that as a full-time student," said Croney.

For many, this weekend is a big return to normal.

"This is the first time that we were actually attracted to come to a movie theater," said Shadyside resident Cheryl Braver.

Dubbed "Barbenheimer," it's a way to resist pitting the two big releases against each other and instead combine their forces.

Liam Dale's on a double-feature double-date that better go well since he's investing 5-plus hours. When asked why he's here to see both movies: "It's a commitment, yeah. I just love both, I don't know. I got nothing," said Dale.

And in a sea of pink, we did find an actual Barbie, but she's wearing black and here to see Oppenheimer.

"Well, we always dress in black. That's just how we are," said Barbie and Andrew Bruni.

We asked them what attracted them to the Oppenheimer movie.

"I'm just a big history guy," said Andrew Bruni. "I love the story behind it and it's really good. I'm a Christopher Nolan fan too."

"Yeah, his films are really good they make you feel like you're right there in the situation," said Barbie Bruni.

The box office hopes the two films will make this the highest-grossing weekend of the year so far.