Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.
Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.
We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.
That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.
Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.
So far, no arrests have been made.
