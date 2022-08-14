Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.

Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.

We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.

That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.

Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made.