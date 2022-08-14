Watch CBS News
Bar fight turns deadly in Uniontown

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) - A fight at a Fayette County bar turned deadly overnight.

Uniontown Police said one man was shot and killed after shots were fired at the VFW on Main Street.

We're told 47-year-old Terrell Poole and another man were fighting when both pulled out a gun outside of the bar.

That's when Poole was shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital in West Virginia where he later died.

Police interviewed witnesses on the scene and are now reviewing the surveillance video.

So far, no arrests have been made.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 5:17 PM

