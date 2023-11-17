Pittsburgh Kuhn's shut down for active sewage backup

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Kuhn's grocery store in Pittsburgh's Banksville neighborhood was shut down for an active sewage backup, according to an inspection report.

The Allegheny County Health Department ordered the Kuhn's on Banksville Road to close for an imminent hazard after an inspection on Friday. A sign posted on the store Friday night read, "The store is temporarily closed due to a drain issue and no running water."

The inspector said there was an active sewage backup in "critical" parts of the store like the kitchen and food storage area. The report says the inspector saw employees "engaging in business as usual during an emergent situation."

The inspector could tell the sewage was improperly cleaned because there was a lack of residual chlorine in stagnant water around those areas, the report says, and there was evidence of prior backups in customer areas of the deli section.

No one in charge notified the Health Department of an emergency situation, which the inspection report says is a repeat violation.

The grocery store's health permit also expired on Oct. 31.

Before reopening, the health permit needs to be renewed and a plumber needs to diagnose plumbing issues with video evidence.

The Allegheny County Health Department's Food Safety Program monitors and regulates about 8,500 permanent food businesses across the county like restaurants, food trucks, school cafeterias and food processing facilities.

The health department conducts inspections and also investigates consumer complaints. People who have concerns about something they experience while eating out can submit a complaint online.

All food facilities have to obtain and maintain a health permit and operate according to Allegheny County's food safety regulations.