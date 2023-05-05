Bank of America opening new branches throughout Pittsburgh area

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bank of America is opening more branches in the Pittsburgh area.

The former Pier One store at the Waterworks Mall will be one of the locations.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports that they also plan to open branches in Fox Chapel and Sewickley.

That would bring the total number of Bank of America locations in Western Pennsylvania to 16. 

