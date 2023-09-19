Banana Peppers Pizzeria in Jefferson Hills damaged in fire

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A massive fire broke out at a popular restaurant in Jefferson Hills on Tuesday.

Intense flames and thick black smoke poured from Banana Peppers Pizzeria as crews worked to stop the blaze from spreading.

Owner Mike Braun is devastated. He said it was always his dream to own a pizza shop. Five years ago his dream became a reality. He said watching everything he worked for go up in flames was heartwrenching.

"I didn't expect Tuesday to turn out like this," Braun said.

KDKA / NewsChopper 2

Braun said he was only gone for 30 minutes to grab a few things from the store when he returned to his business engulfed in flames.

"I saw the smoke billowing out of the exhaust in the window and my heart sank. I just put a lot of time and effort into everything. It's just hard watching it all go up in smoke," Braun said.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the restaurant along Gill Hall Road where thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the windows and roof.

"The black billowing smoke, I've never seen anything like it," neighbor Mindy Stedding said.

Stedding said the building went up in flames in minutes and looked like an inferno. At one point, she said she heard several explosions so she and other neighbors moved their cars away from the heat.

"Everyone in this area comes here to get his pizza," Stedding said.

"Just a nice family, and a nice place, community pizza shop. Yeah, pit in my stomach, felt really bad for Mike," she added.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire. It's being investigated by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office.

Braun said he's owned the pizza shop here for five years. He said it has always been his dream to own one so he's hoping he can rebuild.