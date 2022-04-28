Baldwin-Whitehall's 'Mobile Fab Lab' hosts inaugural pop-up shop

BALDWIN (KDKA) - The Baldwin-Whitehall School District hosted its inaugural pop-up shop on Wednesday, offering free resources for the community.

The pop-up shop turned up at the South Hills Family Center, offering its first free shopping opportunity.

It operates out of the school district's "Mobile Fab Lab."

People are able to get free personal care items like shampoo, laundry, soap, baby supplies, and more.

The district said this is a combination of several projects they've been working on.

"We had a couple of different projects happening before the pandemic the Baldwin Basics and Highlander Pantry and wanted to do a 2.0 version and take it on the road so we have a pop-up shop with free items no questioned asked just come in and take what you need," said Kara Eckert.

Every month, the pop-up shop will have items around a special theme - this month, it's prom, with free dresses and attire.