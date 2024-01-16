Baldwin Township police officer charged in alleged domestic abuse incident

BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Baldwin Township police officer was arrested and charged with domestic abuse.

Officer Christopher Fry is accused of assaulting a woman in his home in South Fayette. Police said it started inside his home and ended in Bethel Park, where the woman fled for help.

According to police, Fry had been drinking inside his home on Station Drive on Sunday night when he and the woman got into an argument. She told police that Fry requested sex from her and when she refused, he grabbed her by the throat and held her arms against the wall.

According to court documents, the woman broke free and fled to a home in Bethel Park. The victim told police that Fry followed her to the home, where she called Bethel Park police.

Officers detained Fry until South Fayette Township officers arrived and arrested him. He was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.

Baldwin Township's police chief confirmed that Fry is a patrolman and remains employed at the department.