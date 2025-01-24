Two Baldwin teachers introduce a new club to help middle school students develop social skills

BALDWIN (KDKA) - We've made it to the weekend and if you're planning to be out socializing or making new business connections, you will certainly be making face-to-face, in-person interactions.

Now, at a new club at a local middle school, they're equipping students with the essential skills for success and it all focuses on something right in the palm of our hands.

In a Baldwin classroom, there are no devices, no distractions, just face-to-face interactions. A group of 8th graders are members of the inaugural "Shake Club" and their instructors are on a mission to teach social engagement skills during a critical time in their development.

"We find that kids struggle with how to interact," said Baldwin Assistant 8th Grade Principal Jonathan Peebles. "They're always on their devices and they're not engaged. They don't know how to speak to adults."

So, Mr. Peebles and Mr. Barbano are helping them get a grip - literally.

It was inspired by a program at Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta called "The Amazing Shake" where there's a competition that develops professional skills for the next generation of leaders.

Baldwin's district leaders paid a visit there and brought the cutting-edge curriculum back to town and it's already making a difference.

"Some of my teachers have noticed that I'm more social now," said Jack Hampton, one of the Shake Club members. "It really helped me because I somewhat struggled before I joined the club."

Staff and parents are discovering that there's value in it for adults, as well. From eye contact to voice inflection and posture, they're engaged in real-world scenarios.

A holiday event with senior citizens in their community could have posed a challenge, but for these students, it was no problem.

"They're upfront, putting their hands out, making good eye contact, and they're asking questions, they're interested in learning about them," said Mr. Anthony Barbano. "We're seeing these interactions among our 8th graders in the hallways. The Amazing Shake kids know who each other are so they'll see us and practice their shakes in the middle of the day."

"It helps me approach people more and it makes me feel more comfortable," said Jahein Hope, another Shake Club member.

"It's really important for us to know how to communicate with others, not on social media, but in real life," added Polina Bordulina.

It's a movement emphasizing manners, discipline, and respect and it all began with a simple shake.

So, the next time you meet someone or reconnect with someone, you'll be reminded of these students and The Amazing Shake.