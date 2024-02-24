Baldwin, Penn State starters carry scoring load beating Indiana 83-74

Ace Baldwin Jr. scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half and Qudus Wahab recorded a double and Penn State led for all the second half to beat Indiana 83-74 on Saturday.

Each Penn State starter reached double-digit scoring.

Zach Hicks scored 17 points, D'Marco Dunn 13 and Nick Kern Jr. and Wahab 11 apiece for the Nittany Lions (14-14, 8-9 Big Ten). Wahab finished with 11 rebounds.

Malik Reneau scored 10 of his 27 points in the first half, Kel'el Ware scored 11 of his 16 points before intermission and Trey Galloway 11 for Indiana (14-13, 6-10).

The Hoosiers made just 2 of 15 shot attempts from 3 and didn't make their first until Mackenzie Mgbako sank one with 1:35 left to reduce the deficit to 78-70.

Dunn's layup with 16:40 remaining gave Penn State its largest lead at 47-35. Indiana got within 56-54 on a three-point play by Galloway with 10:06 left but Hicks immediately responded with a 3 and Indiana never got within five points the rest of the way.

The Nittany Lions used Baldwin, who went on a personal 8-0 run in a 2 1/2-minute span late in the first half, to give Penn State its largest lead — 40-32 — to that point. Galloway made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left before intermission to end an almost three-minute scoring drought for the Hoosiers. Penn State led 40-33 at halftime.

Indiana owns the all-time series record at 42-17 but Penn State has won the last four.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Penn State travels to play Iowa and Indiana hosts Wisconsin on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball