BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A home in Baldwin was heavily damaged after a fire.

First responders were called to one-alarm fire at a townhome on Michael Drive Monday afternoon, dispatchers confirmed.

This is the backside of the house. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SI0GBLjnum — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 20, 2022

Crews were able to put the fire out, but the back of the house appeared burned out.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unclear what caused the fire.