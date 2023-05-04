Baldwin High School students continue yearly tradition, create new lip dub

BALDWIN (KDKA) - Students at Baldwin High School have continued a tradition many look forward to each year.

They continued their way of celebrating the end of the school year with a lip dub where students orchestrate a school-wide lip sync.

While the song and route were finalized over a longer period of time, most of the clubs participating prepared and organized in a matter of days.

On the day of, there was only enough time for a single practice run and then it was time for the real thing.

You can check out the 2023 Baldwin High School Lib Dub right here!