Baldwin High School students continue yearly tradition, create new lip dub
BALDWIN (KDKA) - Students at Baldwin High School have continued a tradition many look forward to each year.
They continued their way of celebrating the end of the school year with a lip dub where students orchestrate a school-wide lip sync.
While the song and route were finalized over a longer period of time, most of the clubs participating prepared and organized in a matter of days.
On the day of, there was only enough time for a single practice run and then it was time for the real thing.
You can check out the 2023 Baldwin High School Lib Dub right here!
