Watch CBS News
Local News

Baldwin High School students continue yearly tradition, create new lip dub

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Baldwin high school releases annual lip dub
Baldwin high school releases annual lip dub 00:44

BALDWIN (KDKA) - Students at Baldwin High School have continued a tradition many look forward to each year. 

They continued their way of celebrating the end of the school year with a lip dub where students orchestrate a school-wide lip sync. 

While the song and route were finalized over a longer period of time, most of the clubs participating prepared and organized in a matter of days. 

On the day of, there was only enough time for a single practice run and then it was time for the real thing. 

You can check out the 2023 Baldwin High School Lib Dub right here!

First published on May 4, 2023 / 4:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.