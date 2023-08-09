Baldwin dek hockey rink to be renamed in honor of fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski

Baldwin dek hockey rink to be renamed in fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski's honor

BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A dek hockey rink in Baldwin will be renamed in honor of fallen McKeesport police officer Sean Sluganski on Wednesday.

Elm Leaf Park's dek hockey rink will be renamed during a dedication ceremony scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Sluganski grew up in North Baldwin and played hockey. He was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in February.

The community has since rallied to remember Sluganski and show support for his family. Just last month, 200 people came out to Heritage Hill Park in White Oak to run, walk and honor the fallen officer.

Everyone is invited to attend the dedication ceremony at the dek hockey rink.