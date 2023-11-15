Watch CBS News
Baldwin Borough Police, area fire crews searching for missing 22-year-old Dhiran Das

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing man in Baldwin Borough. 

Police and fire crews are searching the area near the Alden Apartments near Keeport Drive and Youngridge Drive for 22-year-old Dhiran Das. 

kdka-missing-man-dhiran-das-baldwin-borough.png
Baldwin Borough Police

It's unclear when he was last seen.

Police say he doesn't speak English but will respond if seen and contacted.

A staging area has been set up in the area of the Unimart on Knoedler Road.

Anyone who has seen Das is asked to call 911. 

First published on November 15, 2023 / 3:38 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

