Baldwin Borough Police, area fire crews searching for missing 22-year-old Dhiran Das

BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing man in Baldwin Borough.

Police and fire crews are searching the area near the Alden Apartments near Keeport Drive and Youngridge Drive for 22-year-old Dhiran Das.

Baldwin Borough Police

It's unclear when he was last seen.

Police say he doesn't speak English but will respond if seen and contacted.

A staging area has been set up in the area of the Unimart on Knoedler Road.

Anyone who has seen Das is asked to call 911.