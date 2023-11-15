Baldwin Borough Police, area fire crews searching for missing 22-year-old Dhiran Das
BALDWIN BOROUGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing man in Baldwin Borough.
Police and fire crews are searching the area near the Alden Apartments near Keeport Drive and Youngridge Drive for 22-year-old Dhiran Das.
It's unclear when he was last seen.
Police say he doesn't speak English but will respond if seen and contacted.
A staging area has been set up in the area of the Unimart on Knoedler Road.
Anyone who has seen Das is asked to call 911.
