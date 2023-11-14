Bado's Pizza Grill and Ale House closing after 40 years in business

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House closing after 40 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime restaurant in Mt. Lebanon is closing its doors after 40 years in business.

Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House has announced its plans to close on its Facebook page.

40 years ago, it all began with “A cut and a coke for a buck" and has since evolved into a family staple of Mount... Posted by Bado's Pizza Grill & Ale House on Monday, November 13, 2023

In the post, the Badolato family said that they are sad to announce that they're saying goodbye to Beverly Road.

They also thanked their customers for their support and their employees for helping make Bado's what it is today.

The last day for business at Bado's will be Wednesday, November 22.

The family says that they will still be serving Bado's Pizza on the road from their food truck.