Baden man sentenced a second time on child pornography charge

BADEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man previously sentenced for possession of child pornography has been sentenced again on the same charge.

Andrew Kincaid, 35, formerly of Baden, was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison. This development comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor and for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

Kincaid is also ordered to be on lifetime supervised release.