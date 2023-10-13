Watch CBS News
Local News

Baden Fire Department helps promote fire safety education through unique raffle at State Street Elementary School

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Preschooler gets sweet ride to school as part of raffle
Preschooler gets sweet ride to school as part of raffle 01:06

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) - If you heard sirens this morning in Ambridge near the State Street School - don't worry, there was no emergency. 

Instead, a preschooler took his place as the "big man on campus" when he rolled up to school atop a firetruck. 

Silas was the lucky winner of a raffle held by the PTO. 

The Baden Fire Department brought him on board their firetruck for his very own personal escort to class on a Friday morning. 

Students were lined up outside of the school to chant and cheer him on, waving homemade signs the whole way. 

While it was a fun event and a memory that will last a lifetime, it was also for a good cause. 

It helped spread awareness and education about fire safety to those Ambridge students. 

"They're excited, they're excited to participate," said Kim Roppa, a Focus Teacher at State Street Elementary School. "The winner is always extremely excited and the student body is supportive as the student gets brought in by the firetruck." 

Chants of "Silas! Silas! Silas!" filled the area as he got his escort to school. 

Not only did he get his cool ride to school this morning, he also was gifted his very own, "Silas-sized" firetruck! 

First published on October 13, 2023 / 1:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.