Baden Borough under boil water advisory

BADEN BOROUGH (KDKA) - Baden Borough is under a boil water advisory, according to a press release Monday morning.

The Ambridge Water Authority is advising the community in Baden Borough to use bottled water or boiled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

According to the borough, the waterline break is not in the vicinity of Baden Borough's intake line. They also said there was no alert for low water pressure. The advisory will remain in effect until the DEP authorizes the situation to be resolved.

For more information about this public notice, visit Baden Borough's website, or call 724-869-3700.