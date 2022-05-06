Back wall of Kraynick's Bike Shop collapses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Friday morning, Kraynick's Bike Shop in Garfield partially collapsed.

The backside of the building came tumbling down, sending bikes and debris into a neighboring yard.

According to the city, the neighboring business was doing work on their building, and in December 2021, they had to stop due to foundation undermining.

Those people are due in court on May 26.

The building is now fully condemned and the city is reviewing penalties against the neighboring business. They were authorized to do work and had permits, but it was forced to stop due to undermining the foundation of the bike shop.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details