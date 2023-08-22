Watch CBS News
Back To The Foodture reopening on Saturday with a new name

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The owners of Back To The Foodture are making a comeback!

The first Black-owned restaurant on Pittsburgh's South Side is rebranding.

According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, the restaurant will reopen their Fifth Avenue location across from PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

The restaurant will have a new name of 'The Foodture.'

The owners previously announced they were shutting down after Universal Studios sent them an injunction over their reference to the 1985 film 'Back To The Future.'

