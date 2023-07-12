Back-to-school in July: Using Prime Day to get ahead of the big shopping time

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The buying frenzy known as Amazon Prime Day is now on its second and final day and we've got an idea you may not have thought about.

Maybe since it's July, you don't want to think about back-to-school, but Prime Day is prime time for back-to-school shopping.

Sure, the kids will groan, but your wallet will thank you.

Just put "back to school" in the Amazon search bar and viola!

"Prime Day is an excellent time to snag some amazing deals on items that you know you're going to have to buy for back to school, and a few things that you are not expecting to buy for back to school," said national parenting and lifestyle blogger, and mom of three, Amanda Mushro.

The Uniontown native said back-to-school backpacks and backpack stuffers are out there and on sale.

"Some of the best deals that I'm seeing right now are definitely on items like lunchboxes, thermoses, water bottles, [etc...]" she explained.

From everything Crayloa to clothing, underwear, socks, and basic shirts and shorts, it's all waiting to be found during Prime Day.

"I want parents to really think about shoes and coats and rain boots and rain jackets because you'll find some really great deals on those items right now," Mushro said.

Of course, in this day and age, kids love their technology and Mushro said that you'll find great deals on headphones and earbuds and other gadgets along those lines.

But, if you're looking for a tablet or laptop, Prime Day maybe isn't the best time to go buy those.

"A lot of those bigger deals will happen closer to back-to-school time, but if you find a great deal again, then snag, hold on to it, and if you find a better deal in a few weeks, then switch it out," she said.

While Mushro gives that advice, she did say that you can take that "hold it and wait" approach to just about anything but remember it could come back to bite you. Make sure you're checking return policies for a 30-day or 60-day return policy and then see if they're cheaper elsewhere.

Sure, July 12 may not seem like an ideal back-to-school shopping time, but there is one thing we can all agree with.

I think everybody can get behind the idea of saving some money on things we're already going to buy, anyway," she said.

One last note - if you are going to buy something and hold on to it in hopes of a better deal closer to the school year, don't open it, and don't give it to the kids, because if you do, you might not be able to return it.