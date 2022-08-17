Back to school: Experts share online safety tips

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As kids get ready to head back to school, it's critical they know the importance of online safety.

Experts say there are all sorts of online dangers. And as students are expected to be on their devices more often, they said it's important parents know what to do to keep them safe.

"The internet is a very dangerous place for them to be," said David Hickton, founding director of Pitt Cyber.

Some online dangers include cyberbullying, phishing and child predators.

"I recommend that children have limited time on their iPhones. I recommend that parents have parental controls and filters on the devices," Hickton said.

Parent Sarah Miedel said her kids go to a private school in Pittsburgh that is already teaching students the importance of online safety.

"They do a great job of talking with them about internet safety, about password protection," Miedel said.

She said her 8-year-old son is already learning how important it is.

"Our teacher has been telling us about, she's saying that we might be changing our passwords this coming year," Luke Miedel said.

Experts said it's also important for parents to have restrictions on their kids' devices and monitor what their kids are doing online.

"He does go under the child profile, so I have restrictions already set there for him. But just in case he may wander, I want to check back and forth and not have it be too long," parent Laila Davis said.

Hickton said parents should also monitor what their child is doing while at school or at a friend's house.

"As a parent, you have to recognize whatever guidelines you said, they're gonna push them as part of growing up. You know, children are going to be curious. They are going to be under the spell and influence of a sort of at least common denominator of their friends," Hickton said. "That's another big strong risk. We found out that some of our boys were playing violent video games at their friends and are playing them remotely. These influences on your children affect their brain chemistry, and I think it's very important as parents to recognize this."

The FBI has a tool online that children can use to learn how to navigate the internet safely. For more information, click here.