Back To School: Adjusting to the adjusted start times for high schoolers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Public Schools and Upper St. Clair are just two school districts in our region to adjust their school start times.

It's flipping tradition on its ear with high school students getting the chance to sleep in, but what are the pros and cons of pushed-back start times?

When you change the school schedule, you buck years of tradition and routine.

"This can really throw a real wrench into the norm of when everybody is getting up in the morning when kids are heading to school, and it can really affect parents and their work schedules," said national family lifestyle blogger, mom of three, and Pittsburgh native Amanda Mushro.

While it may be a change, she does understand that there is science behind the move.

"We know that middle-aged and teenage adolescents have an epidemic of sleep deprivation amongst this cohort," said Dr. Daniel Shade of the AHN Sleep Disorders Center. "They're not getting that 10 hours or so because they have to get up at 7:00 or earlier than that to get ready for school."

Dr. Shade added that when they get the sleep required, the results follow.

"There are studies that show that school participation increases tardiness and absenteeism decreases motor vehicle accidents decrease," he said.

"There are so many benefits to having these students start later," Mushro added.

However, you will be battling hormones that drive them to stay up later.

"Their body rhythm is different when they reach puberty and adolescents tend to have a biologic need to actually go to bed later, that is around 11 or 12," Dr. Shade said.

"We have to kind of get control of that," Mushro said. "One of those ways is cutting off technology earlier and earlier so that we know that they're heading into their rooms, relaxing, and going to bed."

That's no easy task, but it's a waste of breath to yell at them to go to bed earlier - it's hormonal and remember the change impacts more than just the high school kids. Now the entire family has to deal with it and ready or not...here it comes.

In many districts, elementary and middle school kids will be in school before their high school siblings stumble out of bed.

The science and implementation of these adjusted hours have shown significant benefits for high school kids but in the process, families do have to make changes.

"The traditional workday might have to switch up for parents now that their kids are going to school at a different time," Mushro explained. "You have to figure out a system that works best for you and your family."

Getting your high schooler an extra hour or half hour of sleep might not seem like much, but Dr. Shade said it can make a difference.

"Percentage-wise, that can be significant," he said. "Any change is better than none."

Dr. Shade and Mushro said that families should put it all on the table - carpooling, babysitting, daycare, etc... in order to facilitate the change.

"If someone has a flexible work schedule, or maybe they're working from home, maybe they could start their workday later so that they can get help, get the kids ready, and get them to school," Mushro said. "This is also a great time to reach out to friends and family that can help you. Sometimes it's just for an hour or half-hour, but you need that extra help."

It's also important to get the family on board with the bedtime transitions, Mushro suggests doing it in 15-minute increments.

"We can't just expect them the day before school to get to bed at a good time and get up, wake up, and refresh," she said. "So, now is the time."

The adjusted time could also impact the family budget because often before and after school programs aren't free. So make sure to check in with your school, churches, boys and girls clubs, and others in the area.

Lastly, like Mushro suggested, start adjusting those bedtimes now in 15-minute increments so they're ready when school starts.