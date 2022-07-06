'Back off and let it go:' Avoiding, defusing, and keeping safe during road rage incidents

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The road rage-spurred death of a local police officer has received a lot of attention.

So, how does a traffic issue escalate to bodily harm and how can it be prevented?

The entire concept of road rage turning to gunfire defies any reasonable logic, so we all have to be aware that it can and does happen – you never know what might spark it.

Driven by post-pandemic higher prices, political unrest, and a core, deep concern about our safety, drivers are on edge.

"It comes out in their driving, I see it every day on the road," said Ultimate Defensive Driving School owner Jim Clair.

Clair said to avoid feeling that high anxiety, driving has to be all about giving other drivers space.

"We call it a safety cushion, you put a safety cushion front and, in the back," he said. "That anxiety won't come over you or anybody else."

The defensive driving expert said that's important since you don't have any idea what is going in any other vehicle.

"Assume every vehicle has a gun in it," he said. "Let's just assume that."

Should you make another driver angry, Clair said never look the person in the eye because it only escalates the situation, don't speed up because, "when you speed away, that person behind you is going to feel that they have to keep up with you to show you a point."

Instead, Clair recommends just backing off and letting it go – basically letting the situation diffuse itself.

If that doesn't cool the angry driver and they're staying with you, Clair said to call 911.

"Drive to a lit area, go to the nearest GetGo or Sheetz, go the nearest municipal center, pull up in front of the police station," Clair suggested.

He added that it's not a good idea to go home.

"[You] pull into a driveway, you're pinned in, you have nowhere to go," he said.

Some other points from Clair: don't brake check anyone, it's a quick route to an altercation; if you are being followed, don't stop until you reach a safe place, stopping makes you vulnerable; when you do stop, make sure you leave space in front of you so you have a path to escape; and the best defense is to just back off.

He finishes by saying if you feel threatened, back off, and they don't, especially if they brandish a weapon, dial 911 and stay on the phone with them until you reach a safe place.