Babyganics recalls some bubble bath products

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Babyganics is recalling some bubble bath products that may be contaminated with bacteria.

Two lots of 20-ounce bottles of chamomile verbena bubble bath are under recall because of the presence of pluralibacter gergoviae, which usually doesn't cause healthy people to get sick, but does pose a risk of infection to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin, like a diaper rash.

The products were sold at select retailers over the past two months. For details on what to look for, click here.

If you have one of the affected products, Babyganics is providing refunds.