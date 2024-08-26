Man charged after baby and woman fall out of speeding van in Indiana County

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after police said a baby who fell out of a moving van with a woman in Indiana County was critically injured.

Blairsville police said witnesses told them a gold-colored van was driving fast on South Spring Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when a woman and baby fell out.

Police said the van drove back past the scene, and when an officer tried to pull over the driver, 22-year-old Rony Gomez Lopez, he sped up and crashed into a retaining wall along East Brown Street.

The driver ran but police said they chased him and eventually used a taser to get him into custody. When they went back to the van, officers said they found a 3-year-old girl inside crying.

The woman who had fallen out of the car told police Gomez Lopez was speeding when he punched her in the arm. The van's sliding door wasn't fully shut, and the woman and the baby fell out, investigators said.

The child was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in critical condition. The woman and the 3-year-old girl found in the van were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

After he was also taken to the hospital to have minor injuries checked out, Gomez Lopez was taken to the Indiana County Jail. He's facing multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, fleeing or attempting to elude police, simple assault and DUI.