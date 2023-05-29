Watch CBS News
Baby ospreys hatch at Moraine State Park nest

CBS Pittsburgh

MUDDY CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- As everyone takes to the water and trails at Moraine State Park, some baby ospreys are gaining strength high above.

The camera captured the hatching of the babies this weekend at the osprey nest above Lake Arthur in Butler County.

The osprey is often called the "fish hawk" and stalks its prey by hovering above the water and diving feet first to snag its next meal.

The Moraine Preservation Fund provides a live look during nesting season and is actively working to help this species repopulate in our area.

MorainePreservationFund.Org Osprey Cam Live Stream by PixCams on YouTube

We can all watch the babies grow through mid-September on the livestream

