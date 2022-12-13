Baby formula recalled due to Cronobacter cross-contamination concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Five batches of ByHeart baby formula have been recalled because of the potential for cross-contamination with Cronobacter.

A test sample at one of the packaging facilities tested positive for Cronobacter. To date, no distributed ByHeart product has tested positive for the bacteria, according to ByHeart.

The recalled product is ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula, Milk Based Powder with Iron for 0-12 Months in 24-ounce containers. Recalled product batches are 22273 C1, 22276 C1, 22277 C1, 22278 C1, and 22280 C1 printed with use-by dates of Jan. 1, 2024, or July 1, 2024. These labels can be found on the bottom of the can.

Anyone with these labeled products is advised to dispose of them.

More information about the recall can be found on ByHeart's website by clicking here.