Baby buffalo at South Park Game Preserve dies after being 'accidentally stepped on'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A baby buffalo at the South Park Game Preserve died after being "accidentally stepped on."

A Facebook post on Tuesday from Friends of the South Park Buffalo Preserve said Blue died Tuesday from his injuries after being stepped on. The post said this type of accident is "an unfortunate reality with the Buffalo."

"May our Baby Boy Blue live in our hearts and memories forever," the post said. "He was truly a special gift that brought the community together, made us laugh and made us smile. His unique, one-of-a-kind personality inspired us!"

According to the post, workers at the preserve said they saw Blue hours before his death and he was acting normal, including drinking water and walking around. Officials said they are working to memorialize Blue, but a blue wreath was put on a fence at the preserve to honor Blue.

"We love you Baby Buffalo Boy Blue - thanks for making us smile and laugh," a post showing the wreath said.

In a later post on Tuesday from Friends of the South Park Buffalo Preserve, the buffalo had a "buffalo wake" that lasted two hours. The buffalos took turns going over to the spot where Blue died "to breath in what remained of Blue's aroma."

"It was especially heart-breaking to witness Blue's mom Lily return to the spot, sniff and then grunt very loudly for her special Boy Blue," the post said.

As the wake was ending, the post said loud grunts were heard from the top of the hill.

"It was Lily, hurriedly coming back down grunting for her Blue. She stopped every so often to look around for Blue. Soon she had made it down to the feeding area. She stopped at the top of the hill, right above were Blue passed and continued to grunt and call him. Not finding him, she headed over to the red squeeze pen, grunting and searching Blue's favorite hiding spot. Then the high grass, then towards to buffalo shed - another hiding spot made famous by Blue."

Bison have been roaming at the South Park Game Preserve since the 1920s, and South Park encompasses over 2,000 acres in Bethel Park and South Park Township.